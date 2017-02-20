Driver ID'd in deadly northwest Charlotte wreck

The name of a man killed in a crash involving alcohol in northwest Charlotte early Monday morning has been released by police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the driver of a Nissan Altima failed to stop and the intersection of Toddville Road at Rozzelles Ferry Road and was struck by a GMC Yukon. It happened around 1:21 a.m., shutting the area down for a time.

The driver of the Nissan, later identified as 39-year-old Barton Edward Nixon. was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. It was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC, a 38-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.

"Alcohol use appears to be a contributing factor for the deceased driver of the Nissan," police say.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.?

