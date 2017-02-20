18-year-old shot, killed at party in southeast Charlotte

A teenager was shot and killed at a party in southeast Charlotte Sunday night, prompting a homicide investigation.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to the 400 block of Kelford Lane around 10:57 p.m., where they found a male, identified as 18-year-old Christian Isaac Allen, with a gunshot wound.

Allen was a student at East Mecklenburg High School.

Medic took Allen to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police believe Allen and the shooter got into an argument at the party, which lead to the shooting. Police say neither lived at the home.

One neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said she heard the shots and saw Allen's friends trying to keep him alive.

"They threw him in the back of the pickup truck, and next thing you know, someone was doing chest compressions. I just heard kids screaming and crying," the neighbor said.

She said she'll never forget the image.

"To look out your window and see someone's last moments is heart-wrenching," the neighbor said. "This is someone's child. Someone's at home thinking their baby is coming home, and they're not."

Neighbors said the community where this all happened is very quiet, and they are still in disbelief it happened so close to home.

Cary Fagan, who lives a few doors down, said all she can think about now is what Allen's family is going through.

"It's sickening. You hear about these way too many times in Charlotte," Fagan said.

Both Fagan and the anonymous neighbor said they heard loud pops a few hours before the shooting. They both brushed it off, thinking it was fireworks, but now believe they might have been gunshots.

Police officials have not said if those loud pops were also gunshots.

But the neighbor who asked to be anonymous said she now wonders if Allen would still be alive, had she or any of her neighbors called the police right then and there.

"Maybe the party would have stopped there. Maybe they would have closed the doors and not let anyone else in. Who knows? Right now, it's just 'what if,'" she said.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area and working to gather evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

No information has been released about the suspected shooter.

