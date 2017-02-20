BREAKING: 12th Charlotte homicide overnight

Hello there! It's Christine Sperow checking in with you on this Monday, February 20. I wanted to get quickly let you know the stories we're following now. Get full details when you watch WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

BREAKING: Charlotte officials are investigating the city's 12th homicide of the year right now. The scene of the crime is on Kelford Lane in southeast Charlotte. There was a party happening at a home there when shots rang out. WBTV's Micah Smith found out new details from investigators. We'll have a live report from here right at 5 a.m.

We have new information on the arrest of the younger brother of Carolina Panthers star Greg Olsen. We first broke last night that Kevin Olsen was arrested in Charlotte for charges including rape, assault on a female and cyberstalking. The younger Olsen played quarterback for UNC-Charlotte. We have reaction from the school athletic department and new info on his court appearance scheduled for later today.

This is the week President Trump said he would be issuing his revised executive order on the travel. It's supposed to target the same seven countries as the first one. But there will reportedly be a change to how Syrian refugees who want to come to the United States will be processed. We'll explain.

This is a big week in sports for the city of Charlotte. CIAA games and festivities take off in the Queen City this week. Every year this tournament brings in thousands of visitors and tens of millions in revenue for the city.

WEATHER CHANGES: Let's just say don't expect a dip in temperatures early on this week. In fact, we could be breaking record highs !! WBTV Meteorologist Al Conklin has the most accurate updates every seven minutes so you're prepared when you head out the door.

Quick reminder! Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are off today for President's Day.

