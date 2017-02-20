Take 3 with WBTV Sports: Episode 3

Ashley, Delano, and Nate debate what the Hornets should do before the NBA trade deadline, NC State head basketball coach Mark Gottfried's firing, and UConn Women's Basketball reaching a milestone 100 straight wins and counting. They discuss the upcoming NASCAR season and their predictions for the Daytona 500 as well.

Samantha Busch also gives Ashley a behind the scenes tour of her new clothing store, Murph Boutique, in part 1 of their exclusive interview.

Take 3 With WBTV Sports is a weekly sports show with Ashley Stroehlein, Delano Little, and Nate Wimberly. Each week they'll debate the hottest sports topics in local and national sports, have exclusive interviews with some of Charlotte's local sports stars, and some of your favorite guests will join them in studio to show you the best game day cocktails, food, and even sports fashion.

