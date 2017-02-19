UNCC quarterback Kevin Olsen, brother of Panthers TE, arrested on rape charges

Twenty-two-year-old Kevin Olsen, starting quarterback for the UNC-Charlotte football team and brother of Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, has been arrested on three counts of second-degree forcible rape, assault on a female, second-degree forcible sexual offense, and cyberstalking.

Olsen was arrested Sunday afternoon by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

UNC-Charlotte said in a statement that Olsen has been suspended from Charlotte Athletics and the university is reviewing the case consistent with its disciplinary procedures.

The university says the alleged incident took place off-campus and appears to involve sexual assault within an existing relationship.

Olsen signed with the 49ers in December of 2015. He was considered a standout quarterback coming out of high school and was heavily recruited.

He began his college football career at the University of Miami but left after multiple suspensions. CBS Sports reported Olsen was also dismissed from Towson University in Maryland after violating team rules. He transferred to Riverside City College in California, then came to Charlotte.

Steven Drummond, Director of Communications for the Carolina Panthers, said Olsen’s older brother had nothing to say at this time. "Greg has no comment & asks that people respect his privacy," said Drummond.

The rape allegations against Kevin Olsen come one week after another UNC-Charlotte student was charged with second-degree rape after an alleged sexual assault at a residence hall.

In that case, UNC-Charlotte police say the female student was intoxicated and went with the suspect, 18-year-old Joshua Arford, back to his residence hall after they met at an off-campus party.

