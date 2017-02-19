Two shot at Kahuna Bar & Grill in Rowan County

Deputies in Rowan County are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting at a local bar early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. at the Kahuna Bar & Grill on Highway 70, just west of Salisbury. Officials said one person, a 23-year-old man, was found inside the business and had been shot in the pelvic area.

He was taken to the Novant Health Rowan Medical Emergency Room by ambulance before being transferred to Baptist Hospital for surgery. Monday, deputies said the man had undergone several hours of surgery to repair serious injuries caused by the gunshot. He continues to make a slow recovery.

A second victim, a 21-year-old man, drove himself to the hospital with a minor "grazing wound" to his right elbow.

The victims' names have not been released.

Deputies said the Kahuna Bar is a known hangout for the Country Boyz Motorcycle Club. They said the crime scene was "larger than normal" and included three different properties near the bar.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1st Lt. Chad Moose at 704-216-8687, Sgt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245, where a reward of up to $1,000 is possible.

Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.