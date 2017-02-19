Man struck by vehicle in NE Charlotte dies at hospital

A person who was struck by a vehicle in northeast Charlotte Saturday night died early Sunday morning at the hospital.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. on the 6500 block of Reagan Drive near Graham Meadow Drive. Police said a GMC Yukon struck a person that was in the road.

That person, 62-year-old David Victor Miller, was taken to Carolina's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 1:10 a.m.

Investigators said the driver of the Yukon tried to swerve left to avoid hitting Miller, but Miller also moved left. After striking him, the driver immediately stopped and called 911.

Police said Miller, who may have been intoxicated, was wearing dark-colored clothing and was walking in the roadway. They said there were no sidewalks, crosswalks, or working street lights where the crash happened.

As of Sunday afternoon, no charges had been filed.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call detectives at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

