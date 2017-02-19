Think Fast: What to do if you see someone trying to drive drunk

In December of 2016, a woman was arrested for DWI in Indian Trail after she was caught on camera trying to drive while she appeared to be under the influence.

A man filmed the woman on a smartphone and posted the video to YouTube. The video has been viewed over 24 thousand times to date.

"Hey, I don't think you should be driving," the man filming says to the woman in the video.

He continuously tries to persuade the woman not to drive, but she doesn't seem to be listening.

"Don't drive because I'm going to have to turn you in," the man says to the woman.

Eventually, the woman in the video appears to get frustrated with the man recording her and another bystander that is trying to keep her from driving. The men back away from the vehicle when the woman starts to drive away in the car. Before she can leave the parking lot, deputies arrive and arrest her.

The woman was identified as 61-year-old Violet Jordan. She was charged with DWI and is scheduled to appear in a Union County courtroom in March. She has not been convicted of a crime.

Sgt. Jonathan Philemon with the Union County Sheriff's Office reviewed the video with WBTV.

“The video was great," explained Philemon. "We could get a tag number off of that. We had video of the impairment beforehand and also the video of her driving as well. That’s a huge help to us. We encourage the video if at all possible.”

The law enforcement officer said that anyone attempting to subdue a suspected drunk driver should use caution. He referenced some parts of the video where the situation could get dangerous.

“The other gentleman almost tried to physically stop her from getting in the car. While he could do that, we don’t advise it. We don’t want to see somebody get ran over by a car with an impaired driver leaving.”

Philemon said that anyone who does see someone that appears to be drunk trying to drive should try to step in and do something. However, personal safety should definitely be taken into account when intervening.

“Call a taxi. See if they’ve got somebody they can call to come get them. If that doesn’t work tell them you’re gonna call law enforcement," said Philemon. "It could be your family they hit a mile down the road and I just don’t want that.”

The sergeant said it is okay to call 9-1-1 if you think you see someone who appears to be intoxicated trying to drive. He said the caller should try to get a good description of the driver and vehicle so law enforcement knows who took look for on the road.

