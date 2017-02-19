Silver Alert canceled for Burke County man

A Silver Alert that was issued Sunday for a missing endangered man from Burke County has been canceled.

Luigi Aloysuis Pontes, 56, was reported missing after he was last seen on the 3800 block of Kathy Road in Morganton. Officials said he was believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

The Silver Alert was canceled just after 2:30 p.m.

Officials did not release any details about Pontes' disappearance or discovery.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.