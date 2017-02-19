Two people killed, two injured in Chesterfield County

Wehner has been an agent for 11 years, working on investigations involving white-collar crime, counterintelligence, and terrorism.More >>
The Catawba County Sheriff's Office says the plants were found off Poultry Lane near Claremont.More >>
2017 marks the first year in recent times that the City has not declared Speed Street an “extraordinary event,” which gives police broader authority to search people.More >>
Waves of heavy rain will continue to roll through the Carolinas over the next two days through Wednesday.More >>
They say they’re tired of watching accidents happen because people can’t see cars coming from below the hill.More >>
