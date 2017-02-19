Two people killed, two injured in Chesterfield County

Two people were killed and two others very seriously injured in an overnight crash in Chesterfield County Sunday. The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office said a third person had died just before 3 p.m. but quickly corrected their statement, saying the person had been revived.

The accident happened between 1:30 and 2 a.m. on Ruby Hartsville Road near High Rollers. Deputies said a silver Chrysler 300 ran off the left side of road and struck a pine tree.

They described the crash as a "severe collision with a high rate of speed."

Officials said a passenger died at the scene and the driver of the vehicle died on the way to the hospital.

Two other passengers in the back seat were taken to MacLeod in Florence. Deputies said they suffered serious injuries which could lead to being "possibly paralyzed."

Investigators said the crash "probably" stemmed from two separate drive-by shootings at homes in Hartsville.

No further information about the shootings, nor the names of anyone involved, have been released.

