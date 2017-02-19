100 mph chase ends with crash on I-85 in Rowan County

A crash ended a high-speed chase on Interstate 85 in Rowan County on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials at the scene.

The chase began in China Grove when officers tried to stop a white Honda Civic with an SC tag for speeding in a work zone a little before 8 a.m. Speeds reached up to 115 miles an hour, according to police.

The chase ended on I-85 near mile marker 81 when the driver of the Honda, later identified as 40-year-old Robert Lee Pease of Simpsonville, SC, lost control after making contact with a police car.

Pease and a passenger, 29-year-old Brittany Michell Owens, were both taken into custody. Pease was charged with felony flee to elude arrest, careless and reckless driving, possession of a stolen vehicle, and speeding in a work zone. Owens was arrested on outstanding warrants from SC.

Pease was also treated for a back injury and released from the hospital.

Officers from the Salisbury Police Department, China Grove Police, Rowan Sheriff's Office and the Highway Patrol were all involved.

