Salisbury lands Chamber convention

The Carolinas Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives (CACCE) will hold its annual management conference in Salisbury, according to a press release provided by the Rowan Chamber.

The CACCE conference will draw over 120 people to the community on April 26 – 28, 2017.

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce and the Rowan County Convention and Visitors Bureau have been working together for several years to bring this conference to our community. During the conference, participants will hear from national and regional speakers on best practices in the chamber of commerce industry.

The conference attendees will hold their meetings at the Historic Salisbury Depot and stay at the Courtyard by Marriott and the newly opened Holiday Inn Express. There will be ample time to visit other attractions in the area, including shopping and dining opportunities, according to the chamber.

CACCE is the professional development organization dedicated to improving the educational opportunities for chamber of commerce executives and staff members in North Carolina and South Carolina. CACCE equips chamber of commerce professionals with leadership skills and tools to build innovative chambers.

The organization was formed in 1994 when the North and South Carolina state chamber associations merged. For more information on CACCE, or any of CACCE’s conferences or programs, contact Tiffany Fulmer Ott at 404.312.0524.

