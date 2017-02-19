No injuries reported in rollover crash on Brookshire Blvd

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police had to close several lanes of Brookshire Boulevard Sunday morning after a single-car rollover crash.

Police were called to the 6800 block of Brookshire Blvd just after 4 a.m. They said a car rolled several times and hit a power pole. Police said the driver was not injured.

A power line that was dangling across the roadway had to be repaired, which caused the roadway to shut down for several hours.

No power outages were reported.

There is no word on what caused the crash or if any charges are being filed.

