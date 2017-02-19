WINGATE: Bulldogs ride hot shooting to 90-79 Senior Day victory

Bulldogs ride hot shooting to 90-79 Senior Day victory 2/18/2017 | Men's Basketball | Box Score Wingate, N.C.----The Wingate University Bulldogs picked up their 15th win in 16 games Saturday afternoon, knocking down a season-high 13 triples in a 90-79 victory over visiting Carson-Newman University in South Atlantic Conference men's basketball action in Cuddy Arena. Wingate improves to 18-8 overall and 15-5 in the SAC, while the Eagles fall to 16-10 overall and 13-7 in the conference. The win puts the Bulldogs two games ahead of Carson-Newman for third place in the SAC standings.



"It was a great win against a very good basketball team," head coach Brian Good says. "I expected Coach Benson to have them ready and he did. I really liked the way we shared the ball today. It led to a lot of really good looks from the perimeter. On the defensive end our goal was to make Clark and Williams work really hard for what they got. They both had good games, but we kept them from having great games. I'm happy that we got send our five seniors out with a win on Senior Day. They've done so much for our program and they deserve it."



Senior forward Josh Dominguez (Matthews, N.C.) had 22 points to lead the Wingate attack, adding seven assists and five rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field and beyond the arc. Senior guard Anthanee Doyle (Holly Springs, N.C.) 18 points and four assists, knocking down four triples while sophomore guard Mike Baez (Orlando, Fla.) also had 18 points, going seven-of-11 from the field while adding six boards. Junior guard Zeriq Lolar (Orlando, Fla.) went four-for-six from three-point range, scoring 12 points while senior Keith Griffin (Concord, N.C.) contributed 10 points and five blocks. Senior forward Isiah Cureton (Waxhaw, N.C.) compiled six points, 14 rebounds, five assists, a block and a steal.



Charles Clark had 23 points to lead the Carson-Newman attack, adding four assists and three steals while going eigth-for-17 from the field. Malik Abraham added 16 points, while Sawyer Williams contributed 14 points and eight boards. Cameron Holmes contributed 11 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Eagles.



The Bulldogs came out on fire, hitting their first nine shots from the field, including five-of-five shooting from beyond the arc to take a 23-12 lead five minutes into the opening half. Lolar hit three triples to score nine points in the flurry, while Doyle added a pair of threes. Carson-Newman countered with a 10-3 run, cutting the lead to four with 11:43 to go. A Baez three-point play made it 31-24 at the midpoint of the first half, but a Clark triples got the Eagles within one at the 6:30 mark.



A triple and three-point play from Dominguez stretched the advantage back to seven, but a Parker Role' layup with 2:18 remaining got Carson-Newman back within three. Doyle knocked down a jumper with 1:24 to go to give the 'Dogs a 47-42 halftime advantage.



Doyle buried a three early in the second half to stretch the lead to eight, but a Williams three-point play and Clark bucket got Carson-Newman within one at 52-51 with 16:44 to go. Clark knocked down a triple less than a minute later to give the Eagles their first lead of the game at 54-52, but back-to-back Dominguez buckets, along with a Baez three put the Bulldogs back on top by two at the 14:38 mark. Abraham answered a Dominguez triple with a three of his own to tie it at 65, while Holmes banked in a triple at the 9:41 mark to give Carson-Newman a 68-67 advantage.



Doyle answered with a triple to put the Bulldogs back on top, but a Shaun Jones jumper tied it at 72 with eight minutes left. Wingate countered with a game-changing 14-1 run over the next five minutes, holding Carson-Newman without a field goal for almost seven minutes. Baez started the spurt with a dunk and a three-point play, while a Lee McCall (Indian Land, S.C.) bucket put the 'Dogs on top by seven. Lolar knocked down a three at the 4:31 mark to push the lead to double figures, while a Cureton layup and Griffin dunk made it 88-75 with 1:18 to go. Carson-Newman got no closer than nine the rest of the way.



Wingate shot 48.5 percent from the field, hitting a season-high 13 threes on 29 attempts (44.8 percent). Carson-Newman shot 44.3 percent from the field, connecting on eight-of-19 shots from beyond the arc (42.1 percent). Wingate handed out 21 assists, the second-highest total of the year, holding a 39-36 rebounding advantage and an 18-11 edge in second-chance points. The Bulldogs converted 10 Carson-Newman turnovers into 17 points.



The Bulldogs are back in action Wednesday, traveling to Catawba for an 8 p.m. start. Wingate closes out the regular season Saturday at Anderson.