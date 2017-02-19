CHARLOTTE 49ERS: Martin Earns Scholarship from Women’s Hoops

Martin Earns Scholarship from Women’s Hoops





CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte junior women’s basketball player Jada Martin was awarded a scholarship with the 49ers in a surprise recognition following the team’s film session Friday afternoon. Martin joined the Niners just before the season began as a walk-on, the first in head coach Cara Consuegra’s six seasons.



“I love having you on our team because No. 1, you’re a servant leader,” Consuegra said in a recorded video. “…You perform your role all the time to make this team better. At the same time, you don’t settle on that either. You come into practice to get better and to make our team better. Beyond all of that, you embody what we call H.E.A.R.T. You have all those characteristics.



“That’s why I love having you on this team, and as a result, for this semester, we’re going to award you with a scholarship.”



Martin began her collegiate career at Spartanburg Methodist prior to transferring to Charlotte this year.



She has played in four games for the 49ers, three against Conference USA foes. The Winnsboro, South Carolina, native has registered a rebound, which came in her debut against Longwood Dec. 11 and two steals, both of which came in her most recent outing at FIU Feb. 4. She played a career-best four minutes against the Panthers in Miami and equaled her career highs with two field goal attempts, including one from behind the 3-point arc.



Martin had previously helped lead Spartanburg Methodist to the 2016 NJCAA Region X Championship, earning all-region team honors. She averaged 9.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game for the Pioneers with five double-doubles in her final season with the school.



As a freshman in 2014-15, she posted nine double-figure scoring games, including a career-best 26 points, including six 3-pointers, at Clinton JC.



She played her high school ball at Fairfield Central, where she was nominated for the 2014 McDonald’s All-American Game. She was selected as the SCBCA 2A Player of the Year after tallying over 1,000 career points.



Martin will join the rest of her Charlotte teammates in their next game, at 1 p.m. Sunday when they play host to Old Dominion in a nationally-televised contest on the American Sports Network. The game can be watched locally on WCCB Charlotte (The CW).



Sunday’s game will serve as the Niners’ annual Play4Kay contest, as well as Alumnae Weekend as former players, coaches and associates of the program are invited back.

