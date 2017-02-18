JCSU Women Earn CIAA Southern Division No. 1 Seed, Men No. 5 as CIAA Releases 2017 Tournament Brackets



Charlotte, N.C. (Feb. 18, 2017) –The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) releases its 2017 Women's and Men's Championship Brackets. The single-elimination tournament will be held in two venues this year: Bojangles' Coliseum February 21-22 and Spectrum Center February 23-25. The championship games will tipoff at 4:00 p.m. for the women with the men to follow at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 25.

The Johnson C. Smith University women’s team enters the tournament after winning the CIAA Southern Division crown and will have a first-round bye. The Golden Bulls will take on the winner of the first-round matchup between Bowie State and Fayetteville State at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22 at Bojangles Coliseum.



On the men’s side, the JCSU men earned the No. 5 seed from the Southern Division and will begin play on Tuesday night, Feb. 21 at 8:50 against the Northern Division No. 6 seed Elizabeth City State.