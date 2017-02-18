Salisbury neighbors concerned after recent shootings

After two shootings less than two miles from each other Friday night, neighbors in Salisbury are concerned about the recent violence.

Around 8 p.m. Friday, two people were shot, as well as cars and a home, on South Shaver Street. Both victims survived.

Unfortunately, the victim of a separate, unrelated shooting, less than two miles away, on Oakwood Avenue, died.

Salisbury Police identified that victim as 28-year-old Demareo Bost.

Bost's family did not want to talk.

Jihad Williams, who lives near the home where this deadly shooting happened, told WBTV he heard the gunshots.

"I went outside. I thought someone was just playing really, then I heard a girl screaming, then she was like, 'he's dying, he's dying,'" Williams said.

One neighbor said these shootings are too close to home, and are becoming too common.

"The neighborhood is getting worst, the whole city is, actually. It seems like every other week there's a shooting going on," said Richard Carter.

Since December, WBTV has covered nine shootings in Salisbury - three of them were deadly.

A'yanna Allen - the 7-year-old girl who was shot and killed while she was sleeping with her grandmother, is the victim of one of those deadly shootings. Her killer is still on the run.

Carter said he is now more vigilant in the wake of these shootings.

"We've been here ten years, and it seems like every year it gets a little worse. Just gotta make sure you keep everything locked up, where you didn't have to worry about things before," Carter said.

Williams told WBTV he is now worried he may become Salisbury's next shooting victim.

"You don't want to walk outside and know you are going to get shot, knowing walking outside could be your last time talking to your family, talking to your cousins," Williams said.

Salisbury Police have not yet made an arrest in either of Friday night's shootings.

