Teen battling cancer gets surprise car show from community

A 19-year-old battling cancer got his wish on Saturday. RJ Swinney loves cars but has never been to a car show, so strangers helped bring a car show to the teen's doorsteps.

Will Yarborough said his daughter, who is friends with Swinney, wanted to do something. The father helped make the impossible possible.

Yarborough is in a car club and used social media to make a dream come true for Swinney.

"It's been shared, and it's brought in car clubs from all over North Carolina," Yarborough said. "I am blown away at the attendance."

About 100 cars of all models paraded one by one in front of Swinney's porch. Yarborough said about 200 people participated. The cars approached Swinney's escorted by police.

The teenager was surprised, and said he enjoyed his private car show.

"People traveled all this way just to help a kid out and give him a good time," driver Sidney Burm said. "I think that is really good. It's meaningful."

Drivers didn't mind coming from miles away to grant the wish. They say the journey did more for them than Swinney.

"I hope that RJ can see and feel the love of the car community," Yarborough said, "and how much we appreciate what he has done for us as well and brought us together as a community."

