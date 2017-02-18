DA drops murder charges against Iredell County man accused in deadly shooting

Charges were dropped against a 21-year-old man who was charged with murder in a deadly Iredell County shooting last month.

Investigators said Jackson Tyler fatally shot 20-year-old Kelvin Ramone Velez inside his home where gun silencers were being made and large amounts of drugs were being stored.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home along the 200-block of Brookcreek Drive in Troutman around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 24.

When they arrived deputies found Velez, of Charlotte, dead with gunshot wounds.

The homeowner, Tyler, told investigators that a woman knocked on the door and Velez rushed in with a gun and was shooting at him. Tyler said he ran from Velez and then turned and he was laying in the living room dead.

Tyler said he didn't know Velez or how he got shot.

Investigators discovered the two men knew one another and said Tyler waited about an hour before calling 911. "A large quantity of illegal drugs," including marijuana about 3,000 tablets believed to be ecstasy were found inside the home.

According to the report, Tyler was also making gun silencers and other firearm components at his home but is not allowed to own firearms due to his criminal history.

Investigators say there was no evidence in the home that Velez shot at Tyler. He later told investigators he "might have had a gun and might have tripped and accidentally shot Velez."

Tyler was arrested and charged with murder.

Friday, the Iredell County District Attorney dropped murder charges against Tyler, saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove Tyler wasn't acting in self-defense.

PREVIOUS: Gun, drugs found inside Iredell Co. home where man was fatally shot

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved