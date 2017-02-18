1 dead after shooting outside NC mall

A man was killed in a broad-daylight shooting outside a North Carolina mall on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The incident was reported around 1:26 p.m. as a “shots fired” call at the Four Seasons Town Centre mall, Greensboro police said.

Police and mall security officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound who later died. He was found in the parking lot outside JCPenney’s, which is part of the mall, according to police.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody and that there are varying descriptions of the suspect from witnesses. Police said that a motive in the shooting is unclear.

Officials have not released the identity of the man who died.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 336 373-1000. All calls are anonymous and may result in a reward of up to $2,000.