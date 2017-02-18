Molly's Kids: BJ marches forth on March fourth

You’re invited to Lincoln County’s largest birthday party ever. It’s for BJ Correll, who would turn sixteen on March 4th.

As in, March Fourth. Or, if you’re his mom and sister still trying to carry out his mission, March Forth. Get it?

The “March Forth 5k and 15k” is in memory of BJ, one of our longtime #MollysKids who died from cancer one year ago. His mom, Michelle Love, and amazing little sister, Carly, are doing everything they can to #KeepPounding, just like BJ taught.

BJ lived that phrase. He even got to beat the @Carolina Panthers drum after the 2015 “Keep Pounding” 5k. It was two weeks after that race when BJ found out his leukemia was back with a vengeance.

This is the first major event his mom and sister are tackling in his honor. All money raised on March 4 will go to The Stand Firm Warrior Foundation, a 501©3 Michelle and Carly founded six months after BJ died. The use BJ’s old facebook page -- @CureforBJRound 2 – as its landing site.

Their primary mission is different than most pediatric cancer groups:

“We’re trying to help fund pediatric cancer research that focuses on ALTERNATIVE treatments to chemo and radiation,” Michelle says. “I want other families to have options and information I didn’t know existed.”

The race starts at 7:30 a.m. on March 4… start and finish line is in the Food Lion parking lot at 2100 N. Highway 16 in Denver. Shuttles will be available.

Click here to sign up or for info.

“BJ never wanted a store-bought birthday cake,” Michelle said. “He always wanted me to make his favorite… Dirt Pie. Memories like that are hard.”

This year memories on BJ’s birthday will be with the whole community fighting for her warrior. It’ll be the first time Denver has hosted a 15k.

Just last month I got to hang out with Carly and Michelle. We danced through Dream On 3’s gala… Carly and I bonded big time.

“We’re working to make something good comes out of this,” Michelle said. “Please let everyone know to go to that link for information. We want it to be a HUGE party!”

Spread the word. Even if you don’t want to RUN, Michelle and Carly invite you to attend and feel the day.

#MollysKids

Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Gr antham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there – which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story (and updates on all #MollysKids) here.