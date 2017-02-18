Two injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian, tree in southeast - | WBTV Charlotte

Two injured after vehicle strikes pedestrian, tree in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a pedestrian and then a tree in southeast Charlotte Saturday morning. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 10 a.m. in the 3300 block of Washburn Avenue. One person went to Carolinas Medical Center in critical condition and a second was transported with minor injuries. 

