Hickory man dies after fall at South Mountains State Park

A man died after falling at South Mountains State Park in Burke County Friday, park officials confirmed Saturday.

Park Ranger Lance Huss says Ryan Yount, 25 of Hickory, fell from the top of High Shoals Waterfall. Witnesses told Huss Yount accidentally slipped around 4:45 p.m.

South Mountains State Park is located in the Connolly Springs area.

Multiple units responded to the park after learning about Yount's fall.

