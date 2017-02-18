Moped driver dies in York County crash

A moped driver died following a crash in York County Friday night.

Troopers say the moped turned left in front of a pickup truck on Charlotte Highway around 6:30 p.m. The truck struck the moped, and the driver was ejected. The moped driver went to Steele Creek Hospital and later died. The pickup driver wasn't injured.

Troopers say the moped driver wasn't wearing a helmet at the time.

The driver's identity has not been released.

No charges have been filed.

