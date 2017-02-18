Man arrested in Union County trailer theft

A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of an enclosed trailer from a residential construction site Friday night.

Deputies say Dana Williams, 45 of Mint Hill, faces felony larceny charges. Deputies arrested Williams Friday and successfully recovered the stolen trailer and its contents from a location in Mecklenburg County.

The trailer was stolen Sunday evening from an area just off of N.C 218.

The UCSO says tips from the community helped them solve this crime and the stolen property has since been returned to the owner.

"Cooperation from citizens is critical in helping keep our communities safe and identifying thieves looking for people and opportunities to take advantage of," said the Sheriff's Office.

The victim was offering a reward of up to $1,000 for the return of the trailer and its contents.

