North Charlotte 7-Eleven robbed at gunpoint

A gunman is being sought in the robbery of a 7-Eleven on Mount Holly-Huntersville Road early Saturday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the robber walked into the gas station with a gun and robbed the store of an undisclosed amount of cash. No shots were fired.

A police K-9 attempted to track the robber but no arrests have been made.

Police have not given a description of the armed robber.

