One shot during armed robbery attempt near uptown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

An armed robbery ended in a shooting just north of uptown Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say the victim was approached by a person on Kohler Ave. The victim was shot in the knee and taken to the hospital. 

The person ran from the scene. CMPD is searching for whoever is responsible.

