Two shot on S. Shaver Street in Salisbury

Two people were shot on South Shaver Street in Salisbury on Friday night, but both victims are expected to be okay.

On Friday night at 8:00pm Salisbury Police were called to the area of S. Shaver St. in reference shots fired. When police arrived they found that cars parked in the yard at 502 S. Shaver had been shot into.

Shots had also been fired into the house at 316 S. Shaver St.

Police found two gunshot victims. Officers described the injuries as not life threatening.

Christopher Evans, 26, and Edwina Agnew, 36, both of Salisbury, were taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and then transferred to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for further treatment.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

