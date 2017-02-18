Man killed in Salisbury domestic situation

A man was killed in a shooting in Salisbury Friday night.

According to police, officers were called to 312 Oakwood Avenue around 10:16 p.m. in reference a domestic disturbance.

While on the way, officers received further information that shots had been fired and that CPR was being performed on the victim.

Demareo O’Bryan Bost, 28, of East Spencer died at the scene.

Family members say they are heartbroken over the loss of the man they describe as "someone's son, a father, uncle, it goes on," adding "please say something about his smile, his laughter or how he treated us with respect."

Salisbury Police with the assistance of the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigations have been working the scene.

Bost has an extensive criminal record that includes assault charges in September, 2014, for punching an X-ray technician at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/

