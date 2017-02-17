Animal shelter changes plans

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
We learned of a local animal shelter’s plans to euthanize live dogs as part of a class. Tonight, that shelter in Cleveland County is under fire for a program that would put down healthy dogs to teach people how to euthanize animals. Our Alex Giles is investigating what the shelter is now doing after public pressure.
A Lancaster County man is facing drug charges for what police says was having a cache of ecstasy pills—in the shape of children’s storybook character Winnie the Pooh. Glen Crawford was arrested after police say they smelled marijuana coming from his car.
A Statesville family nearly killed after a suspected drunk driver plowed into them. Troopers say the man who hit them is a repeat offender. Reporter Sarah-Blake Morgan has new details.
Happy 54th birthday to Hornets owner Michael Jordan and thumbs up for Panthers quarterback Cam Newton who took time to speak with the inmate at a Georgia state prison.
At least four doors were vandalized with derogatory words and sayings at the Woodhill Apartments on Georgetown Road in Lincolnton.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers located an occupied stolen vehicle around 10:45 a.m.in east Charlotte.More >>
Organizers said that their highest expectations were exceeded with the Cheerwine Centennial Celebration in downtown Salisbury on Saturday.More >>
Rain will continue to move across the WBTV viewing area through Sunday evening. There could be pockets of heavy rain at times.More >>
