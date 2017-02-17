Statesville mother speaks out after alleged drunk driver slams into her family

Kansas Bonanno doesn't remember much about November 5 of last year, but all she has to do is look down to see how that day changed her. Bonanno was driving down SR 1907 in Statesville with her husband and three young children when she says another vehicle hit them head-on.

Kansas doesn't remember anything and woke up the next day in the hospital.

"All I could think of is, where are my kids? Are my kids okay? They had to cut me out of the car it was so bad. But it's still completely blank," she said.

Looking at photos of their mangled vehicle makes Kansas wonder how they're still alive.

"None of us should have survived that car crash," she said.

Kansas' 5-year-old suffered a concussion when a phone sitting on the front dashboard flew towards the backseat and slammed into the child's forehead on impact.

But the 27-year-old's injuries are the worst. She's still unable to walk after her sixth surgery in three months.

Kansas believes the crash didn't have to happen. The driver, 48-year-old Randall Griffin who was charged with DWI, had been convicted of the same crime in 2013.

"He turned our lives upside down. It makes me angry to think that he would even get in the car like that," she said.

But Kansas says the worst part in all of this is what her injuries won't allow her to do. She still can't hold her own children.

"I can't even pick them up. I can't go over and scoop them up and tell them it's going to be OK. It breaks my heart," she said.

The damage was done to her family. Now she just hopes people think of them before getting behind the wheel when they shouldn't.

"Don't. It's not worth that extra buzz or those extra few minutes of fun. Our lives have been completely and utterly turned upside down by this," she said.

Along with DWI, troopers charged Griffin with "driving while licensed revoked" and "aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle".

Kansas will be out of work for months as she recovers. To help with the family's expenses, you can visit https://www.gofundme.com/ehmfjs.

She's also created a Facebook page to spread awareness about the dangers of drunk driving, which you can find here: https://www.facebook.com/Theroadthatfollows/.

