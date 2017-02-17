Investigation continues in string of suspicious Gaston County fires

Over the last ten days, there have been five suspicious fires set throughout Gaston County, with suspects for the majority of them still on the fun.

Only one arrest has been made while Gastonia Police and the Gaston County Fire Marshal continue to figure out who set the remaining four fires.

The most recent fire happened Thursday on Long Creek Road in Kings Mountain, burning down an abandoned barn with no gas or electric hookups. Fire Marshal Eric Hendrix says he does not have enough right now to say this was intentionally set, but there is no reason to believe the fire was naturally occurring.

"When I've got a structure that doesn't have any utilities on it, one of the first things I want to know is, do I have any kids involved. Do I have any squatters or vagrants using that as a home," Hendrix said.

Since this most recent fire happened so far away from the four in Gastonia, Hendrix said he does not think this is related.

Since February 7, there have been four fires in Gastonia.

Gastonia police are now involved in the investigations of the fires at Collinston Drive, Milton Avenue, Essex Street, and Parkdale Avenue.

Police arrested Tony Franks for burning down the home on Milton Avenue. Officials say that was his father's house, and believe he burned it down after being kicked out of the house.

Meanwhile, the investigations into the other three arson cases are still ongoing, though officials do not believe they are related.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.