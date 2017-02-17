Revisiting the 'Green Book' and its Charlotte connections

New awareness came to a Beatties Ford Road restaurant after a slice of hidden history was discovered.

Jermaine Blackmon, who runs Chicken and Ribs, was amazed when he learned the family business was showcased in a nationally-distributed publication designed for African American travelers.

"Amazed that it goes back that far," Blackmon said. “I’ve always heard the stories of the places we couldn't go."

His grandfather, Otis Blackmon, opened up in the 50s. Ten years later, Chicken and Ribs started showing up in the "Green Book for Negro Travelers."

Dr. Herman Thomas of First Baptist West credits the publication for helping motorists of color navigate the roads ruled by Jim Crow policies.

"A lot of folks would not have known that there were restaurants, and service stations and beauty parlors, and places in cities had it not been for the 'Green Book,'" he said.

The travel guide was published by Green from 1936 to 1967. Len Norman of the Mecklenburg Historic Landmarks Commission wants to recognize local businesses included the directory.

"What we'd like to do is try to put together a map, pamphlet, or something that talks about the 'Green Book' and how it affected Charlotte," Norman said.

Urban Renewal combined with the Civil Rights Act of 1964 wiped out many of the businesses. In Charlotte, just one restaurant listed in the "Green Book" is still standing.

That's where Jermaine Blackmon remains humbled by the flashbacks.

"It's something nice to be a part of," Blackmon said. "It really is."

Next year the take-out spot turns 65. Adding to the legacy is the role it’s played in Charlotte's past.

