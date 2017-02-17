Revisiting the 'Green Book' and its Charlotte connections

At least four doors were vandalized with derogatory words and sayings at the Woodhill Apartments on Georgetown Road in Lincolnton.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers located an occupied stolen vehicle around 10:45 a.m.in east Charlotte.More >>
Organizers said that their highest expectations were exceeded with the Cheerwine Centennial Celebration in downtown Salisbury on Saturday.More >>
Rain will continue to move across the WBTV viewing area through Sunday evening. There could be pockets of heavy rain at times.More >>
