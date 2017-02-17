Carolina Panthers sign Silatolu

After a year away from the Queen City, Amini Silatolu is back with the Carolina Panthers.

He signed a one year deal with the team who drafted him in the 2nd round of the NFL Draft back in 2012.

As a rookie in 2012, he started 15 games.

The 320 pound offensive lineman has played in 34 games with 28 starts in his career.

Silatolu was with the Chicago Bears last season but was let go on September 5th.

This move adds depth to the Panthers offensive line as Silatolu can play both guard and tackle.

