Party in New Orleans, disappointment in Charlotte

This weekend in New Orleans, hundreds of thousands of people will come to the city to enjoy the 2017 NBA All-Star Game as well as Mardi Gras. Money will be spent, national attention will be given, and businesses will cash in.

In Charlotte, the streets will be much emptier than many had hoped after the NBA pulled the All-Star Game over House Bill 2.

“It hurts because that is us, that should have been us. We could have showcased the entire city,” said Tim Doe, a barber at No Grease Barber Shop in uptown Charlotte. “Every time we see it on TV, every time someone walks past the shop, the All-Star game should have been here already. It should have been here.”

It is not just NBA fans or fans of the Charlotte Hornets' Kemba Walker that are missing out. Businesses across uptown could have cashed in on the three days of festivities.

“Oh, it would have taken us over the top. The business alone, I mean, it is almost like Christmas,” said Doe.

“We could have had large parties, big groups that would have been coming in from out of town,” said Andrew Chapman, manager of Sea Level restaurant in uptown. “Exactly what we could have done, I do not know. But it would have been great boom for us to have had that type of weekend.”

Charlotte-area hotels, restaurants and other hospitality and entertainment businesses stand to lose out on $100 million in economic impact, according to the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority (CRVA).

The game also would have presented a unique opportunity to showcase the city to people that are hard to reach.

“It reaches audiences that we cannot reach with marketing dollars. It will be out talking to 100,000 people in China, that we can’t reach," said Tom Murray, CEO of CRVA.

Murray is quick to point out that in the larger picture, the money lost this weekend is very small in the hospitality industry annual revenue overall.

Still, hotel rooms are available, restaurants and bars have canceled events, and the Charlotte Convention Center will look much different than it could have.

Lawmakers in Raleigh are still locked in battles over whether to repeal HB2. The NBA commissioner has said that if the bill is repealed, then Charlotte would be considered to host the 2019 All-Star Game.

“We are hoping that they will be back in 2019, and we are certainly watching our political leaders,” said Murray.

“The planning they are doing now, they are looking outside of Charlotte. So, we are going to see this impact the city in 2018, 2019, 2020 and beyond,” said Chapman.

If the bill is not repealed, it has the potential to impact future NCAA, ACC, and CIAA events in Charlotte. Politics aside, many are disappointed that Charlotte will not get to host a game it has not hosted since 1991.

“It gets crazy. The city goes wild. We would have had people up and down the street," said Doe. "The hotels to the Burger King down the street would have gotten business."

