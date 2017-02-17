One killed in crash in Stanly County

One person was killed in a vehicle crash in Stanly County Friday, according to officials.

The wreck happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of Highway 73 and Austin Road in Albemarle. Troopers confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

The victim's name has not been released. Troopers have not said if any other injuries were reported.

From WBTV's Sky3, a white pickup truck could be seen in a wooded area just off the roadway.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash.

