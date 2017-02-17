Inspect your used car for safety before a road trip

Are you getting ready for your fun spring break? It can be exciting to start planning your trip with your family or your friends. In preparation for your vacation, you book the hotels, pack your bags, and plan your adventures – but what about making sure your car is safe for the road? Toyota of N Charlotte wants to remind you to make sure your used car is ready for the ride!
Starting working from the inside out! Before a road trip, make sure to get your car cleaned up and cleared out. If you’re going to be driving for hours, you’re going to acquire trash and junk – so it’s best to start with a clean car! Remove trash already in the car and take out any unnecessary items! Shake out rubber or carpet floor mats to get rid of dirt and sand. Use a vacuum to get dirt and crumbs out of the nooks and crannies – and make your car cleaner than ever.
Once your Charlotte used car is looking and smelling better, it’s important that you determine that it’s safe to drive on your spring break road trip. You don’t want to get out on the road in a car that will break down and leave you stranded. Before your trip, perform a DIY safety inspection to ensure your car is ready to roll. If you’re not sure how to do a safety inspection yourself, Toyota of N Charlotte can help.
If you’re unsure of how to get your car ready for a road trip, but you want to make sure you and your passengers will be safe, just bring your car into our Charlotte Toyota Service Center. Our professional automotive technicians will make sure your car is more than ready for a road trip. Just come see us at 13429 Statesville Road, just off of I-77 at exit 23!
