Sex offender charged for being on social media - | WBTV Charlotte

Sex offender charged for being on social media

NC Sex Offender Registry NC Sex Offender Registry
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

A registered sex offender now faces new charges for being on a social media web site, according to investigators.

Stephen Allen Chadwick, 41, was charged with parole violation and sex offense-use of a social media site.  Chadwick was charged on Friday and jailed under $2500 bond.

Chadwick was charged in 2015 for failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address.

in 1994 Chadwick was convicted of sex crimes in another state and is now on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

Copyright 2017 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

    •   
