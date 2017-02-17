Sex offender charged for being on social media

A registered sex offender now faces new charges for being on a social media web site, according to investigators.

Stephen Allen Chadwick, 41, was charged with parole violation and sex offense-use of a social media site. Chadwick was charged on Friday and jailed under $2500 bond.

Chadwick was charged in 2015 for failing to notify the sheriff of a change of address.

in 1994 Chadwick was convicted of sex crimes in another state and is now on the North Carolina Sex Offender Registry.

