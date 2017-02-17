Get all of your auto services questions answered

When it comes to taking care of your car, there’s a lot of remember and keep track of. Your car is composed of many parts and systems, all of which require maintenance and upkeep. However, if you’re not sure what your car needs, it can all get a little confusing and overwhelming. To help ease the stress of routine car maintenance, our Charlotte Toyota Service Center is answering your most common auto service questions!

Charlotte Auto Service Q & A

You know the basics: regular oil changes and tire rotations – but what else? If you’ve got questions about car maintenance, our Charlotte Toyota Service Center can give you answers. We asked our Toyota-trained auto service techs some of the most common questions they receive, gathered their answers, and compiled a list for you!

Question 1: How often should I replace my car battery?

Answer 1: Car batteries are made to last for three to five years. Use this time period to gauge whether or not you’re nearing the time for a replacement. You may be in need of car battery replacement if your car fails to turn on. If you’re unsure of how much juice your battery has left in it, bring it by our auto service center in Charlotte for a voltage test.

Question 2: How do I know when I need new windshield wiper blades?

Answer 2: Typically, windshield wiper blades have a lifespan of 6 months to a year, depending on the climate and weather. If you notice smearing, squeaking, or skipping while using your windshield wipers, you are due for wiper blade replacements. These signs are indications that the rubber has worn out, dried up, or cracked.

Question 3: How do I check my motor oil?

Answer 3: Locate your oil reservoir under the hood of your car and remove the dipstick. Wipe any oil from the dipstick with a rag, and then replace the dipstick into the reservoir. Remove it once again and then inspect the color and viscosity of the oil on the dipstick. If the motor oil is dark in color and is thick and gritty, you are in need of a Charlotte oil change.

Question 4: Why is my car vibrating?

Answer 4: The answer to this question could differ depending on the issue your car is facing. Typically, vibration could be the symptom of worn tires or worn brake rotors. If you notice the vibration when you increase your speed, you may be in need of new car tires. If you feel the vibration when press the brake pedal, you may need to have your brake rotors repaired.

