Hopes high locally for NASCAR's new season

One of the biggest local industries in the Charlotte area is about to embark on what many are calling a ‘make it or break it’ season.

NASCAR employs thousands in the area and the sport’s leaders are making major changes to try and generate new fan interest.

The teams are in Daytona this weekend and the first points race is the season opening Daytona 500 next weekend.

“Make it or break it, yes or no? Tough question. I think it’s a key year, but it’s closer to make it than break it," said Doug Rice. Rice is an anchor and president of the Performance Racing Network.

Thousands of local jobs depend on what happens on NASCAR tracks across the country. A little less than ten years ago the recession hit the sport hard with significant job and sponsorship losses.

And while all the jobs haven’t returned yet, Rice says he sees hopeful signs.

“One of the most encouraging things I’ve seen is for NASCAR’s secondary series, the Xfinity Series," Rice says. "We’ve got brand new teams, about a half dozen new teams that are going to be racing in that series, that feeds the upper series and that creates new jobs, not just for drivers but for mechanics, engineers, pit crew folks so that’s been really encouraging on the home front here.”

How important is it for this area?

In May when two major events are run at Charlotte Motor Speedway it generates $230 million and creates 4200 jobs, according to a track spokesman, and across North Carolina, motorsports is estimated as a $6 billion industry that includes 26,000 jobs.

An estimated 90% of the teams that compete at NASCAR's top three levels are within 90 miles of Charlotte, including clusters of teams in Concord and Mooresville.

For the new season, NASCAR itself is playing by different rules, all designed to boost attendance at the tracks and stop the TV ratings slide. Monster Energy Cup Series races will now be run in stages.

“There will be opportunities for fans to see winning moments throughout the course of the race," said Kerry Tharp of Darlington Raceway.

According to Rice, another major positive for the sport this year is the return of 14-time most popular driver Dale Earnhardt, Jr., coming back from time off to deal with multiple concussions.

“So I’m real thankful to be healthy and be able to come back," Earnhardt, Jr., said recently.

“He is the standard bearer for NASCAR as far as drivers are concerned, when he’s out there and the #88 is on the track, that energizes a lot of people," Rice added.

Rice says don’t look for a quick fix. He believes that it won't be until about mid-season that fans and officials will be able to see if the changes in the sport are producing results.

