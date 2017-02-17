Man arrested in one week after bicyclist killed in Charlotte hit-and-run

A man was arrested one week after police say he was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead.

Police said just before midnight on Friday they responded to the 10000 block of Wilkinson Blvd and found Jessey Miller lying in the westbound lane. Police said Miller was riding a bike when a vehicle hit him from behind.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle that struck Miller, who police now believe to be 38-year-old Phillip Shook, left the area before officers got to the scene.

Relatives said they're angry at the driver who left Miller to die in the road.

"You know you hit something," Miller's cousin Amber Smith said. "You can’t hit a person and not know you hit them on a bike. There’s metal."

Shook was arrested Friday and charged with felony hit-and-run.

According to police, Miller was not wearing a helmet. They said his bicycle was equipped with front and rear lights.

Family members said the 28 year old had just finished work at the Papa John's on Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont.

They said he was riding the bicycle that he had gotten less than a month ago.

Miller was two miles from his house when police say Shook hit and killed him... and left the scene.

"He had a big heart," Smith said. "He had five dogs and five cats and he loved them more than himself. He would make sure they had food before he had food. He was taking food home to them Friday night."

Relatives are now caring for his pets.

Smith said her cousin would "do anything for anybody. He was a good kid."

Family and friends are gathering Friday night at the old weigh station on Wilkinson Boulevard for a candlelight vigil to honor Miller.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the case is asked to call Detective Steve Williams at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

