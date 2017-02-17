Find adventure in new 2018 Toyota vehicles!

What if we told you that new Toyota SUVs and trucks are about to get even MORE exciting? At Toyota of N Charlotte, we know that drivers love to get behind the wheel of our popular SUVs and trucks like the Toyota RAV4, Toyota Sequoia, and Toyota Tundra. Our new Toyota dealership near Charlotte has big news about your favorite vehicles. In 2018, there will be new additions to the lineup!

What new Toyota vehicles are heading this way in 2018?

The word on the street is that Toyota will be adding three new vehicles in 2018. These three vehicles will be the:

• Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport

• Toyota Tundra Sport

• Toyota RAV4 Adventure

Toyota is taking your favorite vehicles and adding even more thrills. If you’re going to be in the market for an exciting new Toyota truck or SUV in the next year, keep an eye out for these brand new N Charlotte Toyota vehicles:

Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport

If you’re ready for an off-road adventure with the whole family, you’re going to wish you were behind the wheel of the 2018 Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport. This new addition to the Toyota lineup will be available with four-wheel drive and can seat up to seven. Showing off its TRD style, this sporty Toyota SUV will have exterior features like a bumper grille insert and black metallic mirror caps; and will be available in colors like Super White, Midnight Black Metallic, and Magnetic Gray Metallic.

Toyota Tundra TRD Sport

Are you craving pure power? The 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport will come equipped with a 5.7 liter V8 engine capable of over 380 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. Toyota’s popular full-sized pickup truck will have a new stand-out appearance. The 2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport will have a fresh hood scoop, new bumpers, and even enhanced LED lighting. Both the new Toyota Sequoia TRD Sport and Toyota Tundra TRD Sport will come standard with Toyota Safety Sense P, Toyota’s newest and most advanced safety system.

Toyota RAV4 Adventure

In 2018, you’ll be able to take on the trails and other off-road terrains with the Toyota RAV4. The new Toyota RAV4 Adventure will offer off-roading capabilities like all-wheel drive or front-wheel drive with limited slip differential. This new trim level will also offer a tow prep package, all-weather cargo mats, and a cargo area power outlet.

There are other exciting changes happening in 2018! The new Toyota Camry near Charlotte will be getting a whole new look. Different elements of the 2018 Toyota Camry have been changed, updated, and upgraded. The front grille is getting a whole new appearance, as well as the shape of the hood, interior materials, and overall stance and height.

