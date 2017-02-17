Duo charged in east Charlotte armed robbery and home break-in

A man and woman were arrested and charged following an east Charlotte armed robbery and break-in.

The robbery happened Thursday in the 3700 block of Frontenac Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m.

The victim in this case said someone pointed a weapon at him, took his money, and ran away.

About twenty minutes later, someone reported that a home was broken into in the 3700 block Audrey Street. A witness was able to describe the intruder to police and officers matched their description to the one given by the robbery victim.

Soon after, the officers tried to stop a vehicle that matched the description but the suspect refused to pull over. The occupants eventually jumped out of the car and ran near Country Club Drive.

Three people were taken into custody, including Andre Ballard and Tasha Locklear. They were both charged in these cases.

Locklear is being charged with resisting a public officer, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Ballard is also being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as drug-related charges.

CMPD said they are not looking for anyone else in this case.

