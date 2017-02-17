Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast - | WBTV Charlotte

Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

Presented by Chef Leo, The Wright Touch

Ingredients
8oz cream cheese (soften)
1c diced strawberries

1tsp vanilla

1/4c powder sugar

3 eggs

1/3 c heavy cream

1tsp cinnamon

4 a slice of Texas toast

Procedure

1. Combine cream cheese, vanilla, powder sugar in a bowl.

2. Fold in strawberry.

3. Spread mixture on one side of Texas toast, place other slice of bread on top to form a sandwich.

4. Beat together eggs, cream, and cinnamon in a bowl and then dip sandwich in the egg mixture to cover both side of bread.

5. Place sandwich in skillet and brown both sides to cook French Toast.

6. Cut in half and place on a plate and sprinkle with a little powder sugar and serve.

Powered by Frankly