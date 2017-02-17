Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Presented by Chef Leo, The Wright Touch

Ingredients

8oz cream cheese (soften)

1c diced strawberries

1tsp vanilla

1/4c powder sugar

3 eggs

1/3 c heavy cream

1tsp cinnamon

4 a slice of Texas toast

Procedure

1. Combine cream cheese, vanilla, powder sugar in a bowl.

2. Fold in strawberry.

3. Spread mixture on one side of Texas toast, place other slice of bread on top to form a sandwich.

4. Beat together eggs, cream, and cinnamon in a bowl and then dip sandwich in the egg mixture to cover both side of bread.

5. Place sandwich in skillet and brown both sides to cook French Toast.

6. Cut in half and place on a plate and sprinkle with a little powder sugar and serve.