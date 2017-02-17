CATA 11th grade student charged with communicating threats

An eleventh-grade student from Central Academy or Arts and Technology (CATA) in Monroe was charged with communicating threats on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, February 15, Monroe police found out about a possible threat of violence made by a student at CATA. Police charged the student with communicating threats that same day.

We're told the threat was shared through social media.

Monroe police do not believe the student made a credible threat, however additional officers have been at the school for the past few days.

The student has since been released with a written citation. "Any disciplinary actions on the student will come for [sic] the school and the Union County Public School System."

