President's Day to affect city services

The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Presidents’ Day holiday, Monday, Feb. 20:

· City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed.



· The City’s Solid Waste Division will offer garbage and recycling collection on schedule.



· The City’s Street Division will not offer limb or leaf collection on Monday, Feb. 20. Monday’s collection will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21.



· Salisbury Transit will offer transit services on Monday, Feb. 20.



· Fibrant Technical Support will maintain regular hours. For assistance, customers may contact Fibrant Technical Support by calling (704) 638-5300.



· Salisbury Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday, please call (704) 638-5339.



· The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

