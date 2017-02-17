President's Day to affect city services - | WBTV Charlotte

President's Day to affect city services

David Whisenant-WBTV David Whisenant-WBTV
SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

The City of Salisbury will operate on the following schedule for the Presidents’ Day holiday, Monday, Feb. 20:

·      City office buildings, including the Salisbury Customer Service Center and recreation centers will be closed.

·      The City’s Solid Waste Division will offer garbage and recycling collection on schedule.

·      The City’s Street Division will not offer limb or leaf collection on Monday, Feb. 20. Monday’s collection will take place Tuesday, Feb. 21.

·      Salisbury Transit will offer transit services on Monday, Feb. 20.

·      Fibrant Technical Support will maintain regular hours. For assistance, customers may contact Fibrant Technical Support by calling (704) 638-5300.

·      Salisbury Rowan Utilities’ administrative offices will be closed Monday, Feb. 20. If you have a water/sewer emergency after hours or during the holiday,               please call (704) 638-5339.

·      The Salisbury Community Park will operate on schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WBTV.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly