Former Panther Mike Minter to speak in Salisbury

Former Carolina Panther and current Campbell University football coach Mike Minter will be speaking in Salisbury in March.

Minter will be the speaker at a Rowan Chamber of Commerce Men In Business social at Trinity Oaks in Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30 pm.

Chamber members interested in attending should RSVP to Mike Walsh at mwalsh@trinityoaks.net by Monday, February 27.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.

