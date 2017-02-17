Former Panther Mike Minter to speak in Salisbury - | WBTV Charlotte

Former Panther Mike Minter to speak in Salisbury

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) -

Former Carolina Panther and current Campbell University football coach Mike Minter will be speaking in Salisbury in March.

Minter will be the speaker at a Rowan Chamber of Commerce Men In Business social at Trinity Oaks in Wednesday, March 1 at 5:30 pm.

Chamber members interested in attending should RSVP to Mike Walsh at mwalsh@trinityoaks.net by Monday, February 27.

