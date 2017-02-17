One person dies in Cabarrus County crash

Catawba College students interested in pursuing careers in Nursing will find a B.S.N. pre-licensure program among new academic offerings available to them in fall 2017, according to a press release from Catawba.More >>
Catawba College students interested in pursuing careers in Nursing will find a B.S.N. pre-licensure program among new academic offerings available to them in fall 2017, according to a press release from Catawba.More >>
The CDC received reports of at least 32 outbreaks caused by Cryptosporidium — also known as "Crypto" — linked to swimming pools or water playgrounds in the U.S. in 2016.More >>
The CDC received reports of at least 32 outbreaks caused by Cryptosporidium — also known as "Crypto" — linked to swimming pools or water playgrounds in the U.S. in 2016.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers located a vehicle around 6:26 p.m. near Wabash Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle involved in recent robberies.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers located a vehicle around 6:26 p.m. near Wabash Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle involved in recent robberies.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn End Circle.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn End Circle.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson was charged with felony hit-and run.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson was charged with felony hit-and run.More >>