One person dies in Cabarrus County crash

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

One person has died in a crash on Lower Rocky River Road, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a male driver went off the road in a pick-up truck and hit a tree near the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line. 

An investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. 

