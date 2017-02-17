Overturned tractor-trailer closes exit ramp of Independence Blvd. to Wendover

An overturned tractor-trailer has closed the exit ramp of Independence Boulevard to Wendover Friday morning.

The crash happened before 6:15 a.m. going outbound on Independence.

Both inbound and outbound lanes are experiencing delays in the area.

Police said one man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Officials have not said how long it will take for the wreck to be cleared.

