Driver hurt in crash involving tractor-trailer in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in east Charlotte Friday morning.

A car and tractor-trailer collided on Blair Road near Albemarle Road. 

It appears the car came to a stop under the tractor-trailer. 

The driver of the car was transported to the hospital. 

